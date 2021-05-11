New Pokémon Snap Photodex Checklist

A Photographer's Guide to the Lental Region
After over two decades of waiting, Pokémon fans around the world have been graced with a new Pokémon Snap game. To help you catalog all the available Pokémon in the Lental Region, we have created a handy checklist for you to keep track of which Pokémon you have captured and which ones you still need to take pictures of. Be warned, however, as the checklist contains major spoilers for New Pokémon Snap!
Click here to open the checklist and get tracking, just be sure you save a copy so that you can edit it yourself!
You can also find the whole list below.
Were you able to track down all 200+ Pokémon? Which encounter was your favorite? Let us know in the talkback below!
|Photodex Number
|Pokemon Name
|Locations
|Notes
|1
|Vivillon
|All Courses
|Comes in different patterns across each course
|2
|Pichu
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night)
|3
|Grookey
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night)
|4
|Scorbunny
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night), Sweltering Sands (Day)
|5
|Bouffalant
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night)
|6
|Pidgeot
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night)
|7
|Tangrowth
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night)
|8
|Emolga
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Illumina Spot)
|9
|Wurmple
|Florio Nature Park (Day)
|10
|Murkrow
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night)
|11
|Caterpie
|Florio Nature Park (Night)
|12
|Heracross
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night)
|13
|Pinsir
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night), Sweltering Sands (Day)
|14
|Dodrio
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night)
|15
|Ducklett
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night)
|16
|Swanna
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night)
|17
|Bidoof
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night)
|18
|Taillow
|Florio Nature Park (Day)
|19
|Torterra
|Florio Nature Park (Night)
|20
|Magikarp
|All Course Except for Research Camp
|21
|Hoothoot
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night/Illumina Spot)
|22
|Comfey
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night/Illumina Spot)
|23
|Florges
|Florio Nature Park (Day)
|24
|Combee
|Florio Nature Park (Night/Illumina Spot)
|25
|Vespiquen
|Florio Nature Park (Night)
|26
|Sylveon
|Florio Nature Park (Night/Illumina Spot)
|27
|Shaymin
|Florio Nature Park (Day/Night/Illumina Spot)
|Post-Game Mythical
|28
|Meganium
|Florio Nature Park (Illumina Spot)
|Illumina Pokemon
|29
|Eevee
|Florio Nature Park (Illumina Spot), Research Camp
|30
|Pikachu
|Florio Nature Park (Illumina Spot), Research Camp, Blushing Beach (Day/Night), Maricopia Reef (Day)
|31
|Cutiefly
|Research Camp
|32
|Bunnelby
|Research Camp
|33
|Stoutland
|Research Camp
|34
|Starly
|Research Camp
|35
|Meowth
|Research Camp
|36
|Audino
|Research Camp
|37
|Rattata
|Research Camp
|38
|Trubbish
|Research Camp
|39
|Sudowoodo
|Research Camp
|40
|Dedenne
|Research Camp
|41
|Aipom
|Founja Jungle (Day)
|42
|Bounsweet
|Founja Jungle (Day/Night)
|43
|Metapod
|Founja Jungle (Day)
|44
|Beautifly
|Founja Jungle (Day)
|45
|Arbok
|Founja Jungle (Day/Night)
|46
|Yanmega
|Founja Jungle (Day/Night)
|47
|Pikipek
|Founja Jungle (Day/Night)
|48
|Toucannon
|Founja Jungle (Day/Night)
|49
|Ariados
|Founja Jungle (Night)
|50
|Morelull
|Founja Jungle (Night)
|51
|Slaking
|Founja Jungle (Day/Night)
|52
|Venusaur
|Founja Jungle (Day)
|53
|Liepard
|Founja Jungle (Day/Night)
|54
|Wooper
|Founja Jungle (Day/Night)
|55
|Quagsire
|Founja Jungle (Day/Night)
|56
|Swampert
|Founja Jungle (Night)
|57
|Ledian
|Founja Jungle (Night)
|58
|Sobble
|Founja Jungle (Day)
|59
|Leafeon
|Founja Jungle (Day/Night)
|60
|Mew
|Founja Jungle (Day/Night)
|Post-Game Mythical
|61
|Trevenant
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|62
|Espurr
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard)
|63
|Shiftry
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard)
|64
|Kecleon
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|65
|Deerling
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard)
|66
|Sawsbuck
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard)
|67
|Unfezant
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard)
|68
|Drampa
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard)
|69
|Pancham
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard)
|70
|Bulbasaur
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|71
|Serperior
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|72
|Applin
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard)
|73
|Bewear
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard)
|74
|Gardevoir
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard)
|75
|Ninetales
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|76
|Lotad
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|77
|Espeon
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|78
|Celebi
|Elsewhere Forest (Standard)
|Post-Game Mythical
|79
|Milotic
|Elsewhere Forest (Illumina Spot)
|Illumina Pokemon
|80
|Wingull
|Blushing Beach (Day), Maricopia Reef (Day/Evening)
|81
|Exeggutor
|Blushing Beach (Day/Night)
|82
|Crabrawler
|Blushing Beach (Day)
|83
|Drifblim
|Blushing Beach (Night), Maricopia Reef (Evening)
|84
|Zangoose
|Blushing Beach (Night)
|85
|Serviper
|Blushing Beach (Night)
|86
|Bellossom
|Blushing Beach (Day/Night)
|87
|Inkay
|Blushing Beach (Night), Lental Seafloor (Undersea), Maricopia Reef (Evening)
|88
|Pyukumuku
|Blushing Beach (Day/Night), Maricopia Reef (Day), Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|89
|Machamp
|Blushing Beach (Day), Maricopia Reef (Day)
|90
|Stunfisk
|Blushing Beach (Day)
|91
|Octillery
|Blushing Beach (Day/Night), Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|92
|Corsola
|Blushing Beach (Day/Night), Maricopia Reef (Day), Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|93
|Finneon
|Blushing Beach (Day/Night), Maricopia Reef (Day), Lental Seafloor (Undersea/Illumina Spot)
|94
|Clamperl
|Blushing Beach (Night), Maricopia Reef (Day), Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|95
|Primarina
|Blushing Beach (Night), Maricopia Reef (Evening)
|96
|Raichu
|Blushing Beach (Day/Night), Maricopia Reef (Evening)
|97
|Sandygast
|Blushing Beach (Night)
|98
|Sharpedo
|Lental Seafloor (Undersea), Maricopia Reef (Day)
|99
|Squirtle
|Blushing Beach (Day), Lental Seafloor (Undersea), Maricopia Reef (Day/Evening)
|100
|Blastoise
|Blushing Beach (Day), Maricopia Reef (Evening)
|101
|Lapras
|Blushing Beach (Day), Maricopia Reef (Day/Evening), Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|102
|Mantine
|Maricopia Reef (Day/Evening), Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|103
|Pelipper
|Maricopia Reef (Day), Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|104
|Wailord
|Maricopia Reef (Day/Evening), Lental Seafloor (Undersea/Illumina Spot)
|105
|Mareanie
|Blushing Beach (Night), Maricopia Reef (Day/Evening)
|106
|Vaporeon
|Maricopia Reef (Evening)
|107
|Manaphy
|Maricopia Reef (Evening)
|Post-Game Mythical
|108
|Luvdisc
|Lental Seafloor (Undersea/Illumina Spot)
|109
|Alomomola
|Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|110
|Wailmer
|Maricopia Reef (Day), Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|111
|Cradily
|Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|112
|Lumineon
|Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|113
|Qwilfish
|Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|114
|Clawitzer
|Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|115
|Tentacruel
|Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|116
|Chinchou
|Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|117
|Lanturn
|Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|118
|Starmie
|Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|119
|Frillish
|Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|120
|Golisopod
|Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|121
|Lugia
|Lental Seafloor (Undersea)
|Post-Game Legendary
|122
|Wishiwashi
|Lental Seafloor (Illumina Spot)
|Illumina Pokemon
|123
|Skorupi
|Sweltering Sands (Day/Night)
|124
|Cacnea
|Sweltering Sands (Day/Night)
|125
|Sandshrew
|Sweltering Sands (Night)
|126
|Trapinch
|Sweltering Sands (Night)
|127
|Flygon
|Sweltering Sands (Day/Night)
|128
|Kangaskhan
|Sweltering Sands (Night)
|129
|Mandibuzz
|Sweltering Sands (Day/Night)
|130
|Minior
|Sweltering Sands (Night)
|131
|Silicobra
|Sweltering Sands (Day/Night)
|132
|Torchic
|Sweltering Sands (Day)
|133
|Heliolisk
|Sweltering Sands (Day)
|134
|Lycanroc
|Sweltering Sands (Day/Night)
|135
|Hippowdon
|Sweltering Sands (Day/Night)
|136
|Tyranitar
|Sweltering Sands (Day/Night)
|137
|Onix
|Sweltering Sands (Day/Night)
|138
|Altaria
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard)
|139
|Shinx
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard)
|140
|Luxray
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard)
|141
|Talonflame
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|142
|Monferno
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|143
|Aerodactyl
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard)
|144
|Tyrantrum
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard)
|145
|Graveler
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard)
|146
|Archeops
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|147
|Slugma
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard)
|148
|Torkoal
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard)
|149
|Charmander
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard)
|150
|Charizard
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard)
|151
|Typhlosion
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard)
|152
|Flareon
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard)
|153
|Ho-oh
|Fireflow Volcano (Standard)
|Post Game Legendary
|154
|Volcarona
|Fireflow Volcano (Illumina Spot)
|Illumina Pokemon
|155
|Furret
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|156
|Cubchoo
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|157
|Beartic
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|158
|Mightyena
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|159
|Weavile
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|160
|Braviary
|Shiver Snowfields (Night)
|161
|Swinub
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|162
|Mamoswine
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|163
|Skarmory
|Shiver Snowfields (Day)
|164
|Sandslash
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|165
|Abomasnow
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|166
|Vulpix
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|167
|Delibird
|Shiver Snowfields (Night)
|168
|Snom
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|169
|Frosmoth
|Shiver Snowfields (Night)
|170
|Crabominable
|Shiver Snowfields (Night)
|171
|Snorunt
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|172
|Glalie
|Shiver Snowfields (Day)
|173
|Froslass
|Shiver Snowfields (Day)
|174
|Jynx
|Shiver Snowfields (Night)
|175
|Spheal
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|176
|Piplup
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|177
|Vanilluxe
|Shiver Snowfields (Night)
|178
|Avalugg
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|179
|Dewgong
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|180
|Aurorus
|Shiver Snowfields (Night)
|181
|Glaceon
|Shiver Snowfields (Day/Night)
|182
|Suicune
|Shiver Snowfields (Night)
|Post-Game Legendary
|183
|Crobat
|Outaway Cave (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|184
|Joltik
|Outaway Cave (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|185
|Geodude
|Outaway Cave (Standard)
|186
|Carbink
|Outaway Cave (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|187
|Gengar
|Outaway Cave (Standard)
|188
|Noibat
|Outaway Cave (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|189
|Pumpkaboo
|Outaway Cave (Standard)
|190
|Croagunk
|Outaway Cave (Standard)
|191
|Drifloon
|Outaway Cave (Standard)
|192
|Clefairy
|Outaway Cave (Standard)
|193
|Sableye
|Outaway Cave (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|194
|Rampardos
|Outaway Cave (Standard)
|195
|Hydreigon
|Outaway Cave (Standard)
|196
|Goodra
|Outaway Cave (Standard)
|197
|Mawile
|Outaway Cave (Standard)
|198
|Jolteon
|Outaway Cave (Standard)
|199
|Diancie
|Outaway Cave (Standard)
|Post-Game Mythical
|200
|Steelix
|Outaway Cave (Illumina Spot)
|Illumina Pokemon
|201
|Houndoom
|Ruins of Rememberance (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|202
|Eldegoss
|Ruins of Rememberance (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|203
|Natu
|Ruins of Rememberance (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|204
|Absol
|Ruins of Rememberance (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|205
|Salandit
|Ruins of Rememberance (Standard)
|206
|Noivern
|Ruins of Rememberance (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|207
|Woobat
|Ruins of Rememberance (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|208
|Sigilyph
|Ruins of Rememberance (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|209
|Beheeyem
|Ruins of Rememberance (Standard)
|210
|Golurk
|Ruins of Rememberance (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|211
|Chandelure
|Ruins of Rememberance (Standard/Illumina Spot)
|212
|Umbreon
|Ruins of Rememberance (Illumina Spot)
|213
|Jirachi
|Ruins of Rememberance (Standard)
|Post-Game Mythical
|214
|Xerneas
|Ruins of Rememberance (Illumina Spot)
|Illumina Pokemon