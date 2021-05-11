New Pokémon Snap Photodex Checklist

A Photographer's Guide to the Lental Region

After over two decades of waiting, Pokémon fans around the world have been graced with a new Pokémon Snap game. To help you catalog all the available Pokémon in the Lental Region, we have created a handy checklist for you to keep track of which Pokémon you have captured and which ones you still need to take pictures of. Be warned, however, as the checklist contains major spoilers for New Pokémon Snap!

Click here to open the checklist and get tracking, just be sure you save a copy so that you can edit it yourself!

You can also find the whole list below.

Were you able to track down all 200+ Pokémon? Which encounter was your favorite? Let us know in the talkback below!