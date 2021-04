The complete guide how to best snap, edit and export your photos!

Willem dove deep into the world of New Pokémon Snap, but stayed even longer in the lab to develop the perfect photos. Now he's teaching you all the tips and tricks to create the best photos in the game and score those sweet medals! Be sure to check the video down below for the guide.

And if you want to see more of the shots that Willem has created you can follow his work on Twitter.