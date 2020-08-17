The Thirsty Mage - Yakuza Kiwami

The pub hopes to not start any fights talking about Yakuza Kiwami.

On this episode, The pub discusses the remakes of the first two Yakuza titles, plus the live-action Yakuza movie.

On the panel:

Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd

NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek

NWR Associate Editor - Matt Zawodniak

This episode is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and even through your Alexa.

This week on The Thirsty Mage, Casey and David stream the first hour of Casey’s favourite MMO, World of Warcraft Classic.



