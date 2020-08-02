We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Feature

The Thirsty Mage - The Nintendo DS

by David Lloyd - August 2, 2020, 7:22 am PDT
Is The Nintendo DS An RPG Powerhouse?

On this episode, The pub discusses whether the Nintendo DS remains as the greatest Nintendo platform for RPGs.

On the panel:

  • Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd
  • NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek
  • Talk Nintendo Podcast Host - Casey Gibson

This episode is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and even through your Alexa.

This week on The Thirsty Mage, Find out why after 7 years, David finally decided to try an MMO in Final Fantasy XIV. Casey then provides an update on whats on going in his favourite MMO, World of Warcraft.


Theme song by the great Perry Burkum

