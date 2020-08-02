The Thirsty Mage - The Nintendo DS

Is The Nintendo DS An RPG Powerhouse?
On this episode, The pub discusses whether the Nintendo DS remains as the greatest Nintendo platform for RPGs.
On the panel:
- Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd
- NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek
- Talk Nintendo Podcast Host - Casey Gibson
This week on The Thirsty Mage, Find out why after 7 years, David finally decided to try an MMO in Final Fantasy XIV. Casey then provides an update on whats on going in his favourite MMO, World of Warcraft.
Theme song by the great Perry Burkum