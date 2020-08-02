The Thirsty Mage - The Nintendo DS

Is The Nintendo DS An RPG Powerhouse?

On this episode, The pub discusses whether the Nintendo DS remains as the greatest Nintendo platform for RPGs.

On the panel:

Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd

NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek

Talk Nintendo Podcast Host - Casey Gibson

This episode is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and even through your Alexa.

This week on The Thirsty Mage, Find out why after 7 years, David finally decided to try an MMO in Final Fantasy XIV. Casey then provides an update on whats on going in his favourite MMO, World of Warcraft.



