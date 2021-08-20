Episode 286: Pokemon Presents: Dr. Mario Indie World

Arguably too much Alexander.

Resident editor Alex de Freitas and resident doctor (Mario World expert) Xander Morningstar fill in for John and Neal to cover the Pokemon Presents and Indie World events. But first, Xander gives a report on Dr. Mario World as he feverishly rushes to beat the game before its final days this fall. Alex shares his gripes with the less-than-stellar Garden Story and his hopes for Eastward and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. Finally, the Alex/Xander duo wraps it up by discussing their favorite uses of photo modes and photography in video games.

