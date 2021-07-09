Episode 280: Metroid and Metroid Zero Mission

Gather around as we discuss the zero mission of one Samus Aran with experts, newcomers, and speedrunners.

We kick off our Metroid Saga Game Club with a long discussion about Metroid and Metroid: Zero Mission. We dip into our personal history with the NES original and the GBA remake, as well as our modern experiences, Samus' story, and the series speedrunning legacy.

The crew is vast and maybe each one represents an area of Zebes. We'll leave that determination to the viewer (is Matt a real Norfair son of a gun?), but all manner of Connectivity legacy is represented alongside John and Neal. We've got original co-host Andy Goergen with his NES adoration, Blue Coin Cast co-host Xander Morningstar with his fresh-faced feelings, and Smashterpieces co-host and recurring guest Matt Zawodniak and his increasingly short Zero Mission replays.

Enjoy and be sure to join the Metroid Saga Game Club discussion in our Discord. We will have a regular episode next week, but our next Metroid episode will be in August about Metroid II and Metroid: Samus Returns.