Episode 266: The Key to Democracy is the Wii Everybody Votes Channel

Justin Berube joins to talk about how Mario Kart Tour rules as well as New Pokemon Snap and more.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

High-tiered Mario Kart Tour player Justin Berube joins John and Neal to talk about Mario Kart Tour (in loose honor of its 1.5 year anniversary?). But before we get there, we have a lot of planned and unplanned stops along the way. We cover the recent previews of New Pokemon Snap while diverging into a meditation on Pokemon spinoffs and the potential of increasing the voting populace in America with the Everybody Votes Channel on Wii. Then we stop off on some physical game talk as we become the only podcast this week to mention the game Poi. It's a wild ride, so we hope you pulled a good racer/kart/glider combo.

Send in some listener mail and let us know what you want to see from this revival. Feel to harass the Twitter account as well.