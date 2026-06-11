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We Turned Willem into a Star Fox Fan

by Willem Hilhorst and John Rairdin - July 5, 2026, 12:48 pm EDT
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And we think he may be chill with Adventures.

John Rairdin and Willem Hilhorst are joined by Henry from the YouTube channel @Corneria-p4 to discuss Star Fox 2026. While John and Henry are each avid fans, this is Willem's first Star Fox.

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