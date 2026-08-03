Episode 516 - Gangster Sponge

We're all over the board this week. Little bit of Pokemon, some Monster Hunter and finally more Listener Mail!

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The boys convene for a laid back, casual yappathon. We kinda drift from topic to topic this week – these are actually some of the best episodes IMO.

We chat about Pokemon Legends: Arceus, god packs & fat stacks, bachelor party t-shirts, official Steins;Gate day, words ending in -topia, and oh, we got some listener mail! Have a sit, join us!

We're all over the board this week. Little bit of Pokemon, some Monster Hunter and finally more Listener Mail!https://t.co/sdrYCcSnGw pic.twitter.com/arX9V6foAB — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) August 4, 2026

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