Episode 514 - Turn Your Brain Off

We're out here ramblin' while Perruh's off doing god knows what!
We're out here ramblin' while Perruh's off doing god knows what!https://t.co/pGTfR177h6 pic.twitter.com/bKsEYhuCKX— Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) July 19, 2026
by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - July 18, 2026, 11:31 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!
We're out here ramblin' while Perruh's off doing god knows what!
We're out here ramblin' while Perruh's off doing god knows what!https://t.co/pGTfR177h6 pic.twitter.com/bKsEYhuCKX— Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) July 19, 2026