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Talk Nintendo

Episode 514 - Turn Your Brain Off

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - July 18, 2026, 11:31 pm EDT
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We're out here ramblin' while Perruh's off doing god knows what!

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