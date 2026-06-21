Episode 510 - Ooo! Ooo! Ooo! Ah! Ah!

We've got some Star Fox Demo and early Adventures of Elliot impressions for ya this week. Plus Jerruh has another special guest segment!

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Full crew, long episode, and another interview. Let’s do it!!!

We start things off this week with some chattin’ RE: the Star Fox demo and The Adventures of Elliot. Then, Blake Drewette (@CatchEmCobain) joins Perry and talks all things Pokemon TCG and also some Ocarina of Time remake thoughts!

We've got some Star Fox Demo and early Adventures of Elliot impressions for ya this week. Plus Jerruh has another special guest segment featuring @CatchEmCobain!https://t.co/mzBbPlDRyS pic.twitter.com/YWMiqOgcL2 — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) June 22, 2026

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