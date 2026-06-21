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Talk Nintendo

Episode 510 - Ooo! Ooo! Ooo! Ah! Ah!

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - June 21, 2026, 11:02 pm EDT
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We've got some Star Fox Demo and early Adventures of Elliot impressions for ya this week. Plus Jerruh has another special guest segment!

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Full crew, long episode, and another interview. Let’s do it!!!

We start things off this week with some chattin’ RE: the Star Fox demo and The Adventures of Elliot. Then, Blake Drewette (@CatchEmCobain) joins Perry and talks all things Pokemon TCG and also some Ocarina of Time remake thoughts!

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