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Talk Nintendo

Episode 509 - Direct Thoughts + Kenny Wood Interview

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - June 14, 2026, 10:03 am EDT
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We have a great episode this week with our coverage of the Nintendo Direct. Plus a special interview with Kenny Wood of Super Mario Galaxy Movie fame!

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Nintendo Direct time! Who doesn't love a good ol Nintendie Direct and we're talking about all the goodness announced. Plus an incredible interview with Kenny Wood of Super Mario Galaxy Movie fame!

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