Episode 509 - Direct Thoughts + Kenny Wood Interview

We have a great episode this week with our coverage of the Nintendo Direct. Plus a special interview with Kenny Wood of Super Mario Galaxy Movie fame!
Nintendo Direct time! Who doesn't love a good ol Nintendie Direct and we're talking about all the goodness announced. Plus an incredible interview with Kenny Wood of Super Mario Galaxy Movie fame!
We have a great episode this week with our coverage of the Nintendo Direct. Plus a special interview with Kenny Wood of Super Mario Galaxy Movie fame!https://t.co/5WDYdhIEIL pic.twitter.com/g8iSBSXemi— Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) June 14, 2026