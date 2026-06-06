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Talk Nintendo

Episode 508 - Ubiboobie

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - June 6, 2026, 8:35 pm EDT
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We got some vidgya games to talk about this week including Mina the Hollower and some more Yoshi. Plus Sony State of Play thoughts!

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Despite our best intentions, you're stuck with a full crew of us this week#.

The PlayStation State of Play happened, so we spent some time (mostly in the stinger???) talking about the prospect of a new Rayman Legends remake. We got some new games too in the form of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, more Story of Seasons, and some impressions of Mina the Hollower. We have fun around here!

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