Episode 507 - Mr. E's Government Name

No Perry in this one which means we're in for a treat! Got some early Yoshi and the Mysterious Book impressions, Mouse P.I. and more!

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Percival “Corn” Burkham is no longer among us (until next week) so we’re left with an hour of whatever with Casey and the Baby!

After a little time pondering next week’s start of Not E3 Season, we spend some time on Yoshi and the Mysterious Book followed by a couple quick bites:Necrophosis (for us freaks that played and love Scorn) + Mouse: P.I. for Hire (they made a dang rubber hose animation boomer shooter). Cool stuff all around!!!

No Perry in this one which means we're in for a treat! Got some early Yoshi and the Mysterious Book impressions, Mouse P.I. and more!https://t.co/TsUp0FxFzU pic.twitter.com/EY8e8YMcKG — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) May 31, 2026

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