Episode 506 - Two Brain Cells Fightin' For Third Place

We got a whole bunch of stuff on this one ranging from the Yoshi demo to Pokemon GO.

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Did you know Radio Free Nintendo has been going for 20 years already? That's .6 Perrys, 40 Balexes, and a tenth of a Casey!

This week we got a pretty normie episode for ya. Not too short, not too long. Some good games (Monster Crown: Sin Eater, Sektori, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, maybe Hyrule Warriors, Pokemon GO), some good banter. Kind of in the holding pattern before we get to Not-E3 season, so on and so forth. P-O-D-N-W-R!

We got a whole bunch of stuff on this one ranging from the Yoshi demo to Pokemon GO.https://t.co/qaTsd3yQ3T pic.twitter.com/s3Q0J6cOgV — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) May 24, 2026

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