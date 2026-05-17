Episode 505 - Grand Bizarre

Perry finally played Hyrule Warriors?! Apparently so, plus we talk Saros, Story of Seasons and the new Diablo IV expansion!

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Sorry for the shortie ep last week. We're back and BETTER (read: the same) as ever!!!

Good topics on the show this week, like Saros, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, and the Diablo IV expansion. Not bad, not bad! Some good yapping around the margins too. If we're halfway through May, that means they're doing not-E3 stuff in a few weeks. Huh???

Perry finally played Hyrule Warriors?! Apparently so, plus we talk Saros, Story of Seasons and the new Diablo IV expansion!https://t.co/oPGK5hF0w5 pic.twitter.com/4XvXYud62B — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) May 17, 2026

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