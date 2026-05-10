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Talk Nintendo

Episode 504 - Podcast Length Decrease Starting September 1

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - May 10, 2026, 10:57 pm EDT
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It's been a weird week, so we got a shortie covering the latest Nintendo News!

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Short episode this week because our schedules went crazy and people went to the ER and stuff, but we’re all good!

We spent a half hour going over the news this week, that being the new (?) Star Fox game, the Switch 2 price increase, and Takashi Tezuka’s retirement from Nintendo. Not so bad for a quick ep recorded Sunday night, eh?

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