Episode 504 - Podcast Length Decrease Starting September 1

It's been a weird week, so we got a shortie covering the latest Nintendo News!

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Short episode this week because our schedules went crazy and people went to the ER and stuff, but we’re all good!

We spent a half hour going over the news this week, that being the new (?) Star Fox game, the Switch 2 price increase, and Takashi Tezuka’s retirement from Nintendo. Not so bad for a quick ep recorded Sunday night, eh?

It's been a weird week, so we got a shortie covering the latest Nintendo News!https://t.co/9aH0c1L7YI pic.twitter.com/jVbeTRfSrM — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) May 11, 2026

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