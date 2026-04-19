Episode 501 - Episode 502

The show must go on! Now that the 500 is out of the way, we still got a lot to cover. Pokemon Champions, Mario Tennis Fever and more!

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We did a four-plus hour episode last week so you can imagine we were WIPED going into this one.

Casey couldn’t even make it and I (Alex) couldn’t even find time to do full time stamps. So don’t be fooled, we actually covered quite a bit this week. We talk Pokemon Champions, Mario Tennis Fever, working, RACCOIN: Coin Pusher Roguelike, Scritchy Scratchy, Life is Strange: Reunion, and the demo of Raider Kid and the Ruby Chest. Maybe some other stuff too!

The show must go on! Now that the 500 is out of the way, we still got a lot to cover. Pokemon Champions, Mario Tennis Fever and more!https://t.co/gmRXdoDCIs pic.twitter.com/fBjs0WbqpG — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) April 19, 2026

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