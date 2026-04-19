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Talk Nintendo

Episode 501 - Episode 502

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - April 19, 2026, 2:17 pm EDT
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The show must go on! Now that the 500 is out of the way, we still got a lot to cover. Pokemon Champions, Mario Tennis Fever and more!

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We did a four-plus hour episode last week so you can imagine we were WIPED going into this one.

Casey couldn’t even make it and I (Alex) couldn’t even find time to do full time stamps. So don’t be fooled, we actually covered quite a bit this week. We talk Pokemon Champions, Mario Tennis Fever, working, RACCOIN: Coin Pusher Roguelike, Scritchy Scratchy, Life is Strange: Reunion, and the demo of Raider Kid and the Ruby Chest. Maybe some other stuff too!

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