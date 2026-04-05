Episode 499 - He’s Generating!

We've got a few things on the docket as we get ready for 500. A little look back at Resident Evil 3 Remake and Super Meat Boy 3D!

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Next week is 500, so we did a slightly shorter episode this week in order to ensure the big one is a super beefy boy (3D).

The main new game we played is Super Meat Boy 3D, a 3D Land/World esque take on an indie classic. Don’t discount a bunch of yapping we did though, including Casey’s thoughts on the Resident Evil 3 remake, some reminiscing we’re doing here instead of next week for some reason???????? And a bunch of other stuff, to boot. Pretty good episode, all said!

We've got a few things on the docket as we get ready for 500. A little look back at Resident Evil 3 Remake and Super Meat Boy 3D!https://t.co/ZKUWyyK3SE pic.twitter.com/Aqll8DLFVO — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) April 5, 2026

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