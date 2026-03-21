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Talk Nintendo

Episode 497 - Big Arc Meal

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - March 21, 2026, 8:23 pm EDT
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We got a lot to talk about this week including McDonald's newest offering.

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Packed hour this week, and if you’d believe it, we even recorded another 30 minutes for Episode 500 right after this!!!

On the docket: A bit more Pokemon Pokopia talk, Groove Coaster Future Performers vs. Wai Wai Party, QQQbeats!!!, Resident Evil Requiem, Slay the Spire (the first one), the McDonald’s Big Arch, and the new docked Switch boost mode on Switch 2 handheld. Wow!!!

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