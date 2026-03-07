Episode 495 - Vavoom In The Night Sky

Got a juicy episode full of Resident Evil, Pokemon, Metroid and it wouldn't be an episode without Steinsgate.

Pokemon Winds and Waves, Steins;Gate, and Resident Evil: Requiem? OMG!!!

Packed show for you this week, chattin' about all manner of topic. Some of those topics include Pokemon Gen 10, Pokopia, Resident Evil: Requiem, Alex finally beating Steins;Gate (WITH Platinum trophy), the latest Indie World presentation, Pokemon Fire Red and Leaf Green, and MORE!!!

