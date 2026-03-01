Episode 494 - Requiem for an Xbox

No Jerruh this week, so we decide to take a look at all the crazy news going on in the video game world!

Perry lost his voice or something, so Casey and Alex pick up the slack in an unusual manner this week. All news, all the time!

Three big topics this week. First, the (then) impending Pokemon Presents. Some late predictions here followed by some real reactions next week. Then, we approach Nintendo’s new line of Mario products for younger kids, featuring some impressions of that really cool Hello, Mario! App. Finally, we talk about the Xbox Mess(™). Cheers!

