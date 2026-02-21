Episode 493 - There's Gonna Be a New Gate

The whole crew's here to talk Diablo 2, Nioh 3 and Gimmick 2!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

It's Friday night and I'm typing this article for an episode Casey will haphazardly post on Saturday at 5pm. I can't really complain though because lord knows I'm not re-remembering how to use our RSS feed. Thanks Casey.

Anyway, we're all here this week and I've spent the entirety of typing this trying to remember what we even spoke about this week. For me, definitely Nioh 3. That one's super good. Casey, Final Fantasy Tactics I think. Perry played Gimmick 2. Sequel to an old Sunsoft platformer. Sounds fun, eh? Happy birthday to Estuardo, your best friend and mine.

The whole crew's here to talk Diablo 2, Nioh 3 and Gimmick 2!https://t.co/4WIDSN60GW pic.twitter.com/X4SvWq5PMK — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) February 22, 2026

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!