Episode 492 - Dragon Fantasy Is A Dead Man

Perry played a Final Fantasy?! Bawahh!! That's not all, we got Bomberman Collection and Romeo Is A Dead Man impressions too!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Jerry and Balex have a surprisingly J-R-Perry-G focused discussion this week. What is this, the dang Thirsty Mage?

Perry starts out with some new thoughts on Dragon Quest VII and Final Fantasy VII Remake's demos, and then Alex goes into some DQ7 full game impressions as well as Romeo is a Dead Man, the latest from Grasshopper Manufacture! All that and a bunch of yapping. Cards probably get mentioned somewhere too. Yadda yadda. Ya know.

Perry played a Final Fantasy?! Bawahh!! That's not all, we got Bomberman Collection and Romeo Is A Dead Man impressions too!https://t.co/vWNyDv2h85 pic.twitter.com/jvD7SFlWPZ — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) February 14, 2026

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!