Episode 492 - Dragon Fantasy Is A Dead Man

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - February 14, 2026, 7:00 pm EST
Perry played a Final Fantasy?! Bawahh!! That's not all, we got Bomberman Collection and Romeo Is A Dead Man impressions too!

Jerry and Balex have a surprisingly J-R-Perry-G focused discussion this week. What is this, the dang Thirsty Mage?

Perry starts out with some new thoughts on Dragon Quest VII and Final Fantasy VII Remake's demos, and then Alex goes into some DQ7 full game impressions as well as Romeo is a Dead Man, the latest from Grasshopper Manufacture! All that and a bunch of yapping. Cards probably get mentioned somewhere too. Yadda yadda. Ya know.

