Talk Nintendo

Episode 491 - The Gate From Steins;Gate

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - February 7, 2026, 7:49 pm EST
We're talking Final Fantasy VII Remake, Dragon Quest VII, DKC Returns and more!

The Timing Goblins got in the way so we didn’t get any Direct talk in this week, buuuuUUUUuuuuut you know what they say: Never count an old dog out.

This week, all three boys got together for a densely packed show. Topics include Final Fantasy VII Remake on Switch 2, which version of the DQVII demo Perry played, the sneaky Donkey Kong Country Returns update that just dropped on Switch, a cool new rhythm mecha monster collector called Steel Century Groove, and more! Join us, huh?

