Episode 490 - Jerruh Flew Away

We hope you enjoy RPGs because we got 'em by the spades. Balex has been busy with Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road while Carseat's been working through a pair of Final Fantasy games!

Da corn husker is elsewhere, so listen to two of us talk for an hour about JRPGs!

Alex kicks us off with a review of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, a mammoth of a game that scratches the crazy soccer itch very nicely (with a few small asterisks). Casey has a double helping of Final Fantasy in the form of VII Remake on Switch 2 as well as the Tactics remaster. We also got some other chat in there, like quick Dragon Quest VII demo thoughts and fast food prices these days.

