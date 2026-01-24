Episode 489 - Prepare For Trouble… Make It Double

We got some Mystery History fun this week!

Chill one this week for ya, with the return of a segment we haven't seen in a while.

Starting off the show, Alex and Perry test Casey with a DOUBLE Mystery History. He gets 15 questions to guess the old game we're thinking of, and for this double game, he asks both of us at the same time. Closing us out, Casey shares his final-ish thoughts on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. 500 coming up soon, whaaaaaaat? Let us know in the Discord what you want us to do.

We got some Mystery History fun this week!https://t.co/lb2G7EQ4ye pic.twitter.com/IOYn87t1Za — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) January 25, 2026

