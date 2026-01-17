We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 488 - I Don't Weigh a Lot, But I Look Fat

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - January 17, 2026, 11:24 pm EST
We're fielding some Listener Mail and looking at the the forecast of releases coming in 2026!

A weird January episode where we didn’t have a ton of new business, so we took some mail and looked over the releases from 2026. Yipee!!!

After some yapping, we took a question from a dear listener about our favorite Christmas specials. Then, Baby Balexbander walked us through the currently announced video game release dates, mostly January through May. Can you believe that between late January and mid-March, we got Dragon Quest VII, Mario Tennis, Pokopia, FFVII Rebirth, Nioh 3, the new game from the Binding of Isaac guy, the new Suda 51 game, Monster Hunter Stories 3, Resident Evil Requiem, Ys X Proud Nordics, and more? Jeez Louise!!!

