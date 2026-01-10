Episode 487 - The 2025 Jimmies

It's that time of the year, the Annual Jimmy Awards! Once again we have the National Treasure joining us for a super fun episode talking about the best and worst of 2025!

It's that time of year again! The National Treasure Himself, Nindie Spotlight's Justin Nation, joins us for the 2025 Jimmies (where we go over our favorites of the year).

This year we have our top fives, honorable mentions, Most Sonic Award, Justin's Worst Game, and oh so much more! Thanks for a great year, folks. And thanks to Justin for joining us! Follow Nindie Spotlight for the Definitive Nindie Coverage (we don't call him a treasure for nothin#).

