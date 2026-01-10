We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 487 - The 2025 Jimmies

by Danny Bivens, Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - January 10, 2026, 10:10 pm EST
It's that time of year again! The National Treasure Himself, Nindie Spotlight's Justin Nation, joins us for the 2025 Jimmies (where we go over our favorites of the year).

This year we have our top fives, honorable mentions, Most Sonic Award, Justin's Worst Game, and oh so much more! Thanks for a great year, folks. And thanks to Justin for joining us! Follow Nindie Spotlight for the Definitive Nindie Coverage (we don't call him a treasure for nothin#).

