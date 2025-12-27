Episode 485 - Jerry Ripmas!

Jerruh Claus has bestowed upon us many packs for rippin! Plus a whole slew of gifts on our annual Christmas exchange!

It's the most wonderful timeeeeee, of the yeeeeeeear!

We got together for our annual Christmas episode to see what is inside some mysterious packages we got in the mail. Present time baby!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and yours, ya pickleheads.

