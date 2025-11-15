We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 479 - Tom Brady’s Pokemon Scientist

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - November 15, 2025, 7:14 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

Balex is back, so you know we got games to talk about. We're looking at some early Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment impressions. Plus more Pokemon ZA and Ball x Pit convo!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Alex got the new Hyrule Warriors so we spent a good chunk of time on that and how it seems like a sweet evolution of Age of Calamity. On top of that, some more Pokemon Z-A talk, Ball x Pit final thoughts, Pokopia’s head-scratching launch details, and more!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement