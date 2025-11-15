Episode 479 - Tom Brady’s Pokemon Scientist

Balex is back, so you know we got games to talk about. We're looking at some early Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment impressions. Plus more Pokemon ZA and Ball x Pit convo!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Alex got the new Hyrule Warriors so we spent a good chunk of time on that and how it seems like a sweet evolution of Age of Calamity. On top of that, some more Pokemon Z-A talk, Ball x Pit final thoughts, Pokopia’s head-scratching launch details, and more!

Balex is back, so you know we got games to talk about. We're looking at some early Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment impressions. Plus more Pokemon ZA and Ball x Pit convo!https://t.co/gNQwWxo12X pic.twitter.com/Yk0lmQHa3O — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) November 16, 2025

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!