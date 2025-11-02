We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 477 - Once Upon A Ball Pit

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - November 2, 2025, 12:50 am EDT
We're talking more Pokemon plus Katamari Impressions!

We discuss the best way to pronounce this game (and the game itself) on this episode of Talk Nintendo Podcast, but that's not all! We got Once Upon a Katamari impressions and some deeper thoughts on Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Nothing like the silent ennui of a Lumiose resident to know you're alive!

