Episode 475 - The Economics of Rippin'

We got a duo show this week, but we still got plenty of games to talk about (yes that means Alex is present)!

Casey had to drop at the last minute (WoW Raid#) so Alex and Perry convene to discuss, iunno, Pokemon and stuff!

We start the show hyping up Pokemon Legends: Z-A before going into this week’s game lineup. The boys played more Yooka-Replaylee on Switch 2 and offer some final thoughts, Alex explored the slot machine underworld in CloverPit (out now on Steam), and Perry reviews the first year of Pokemon TCG Pocket. We also chat about some other stuff in the margins, like Switch 2’s mixed performance in the power department + how weird Pokemon cards have gotten in the last 12 months.

