Episode 472 - TNP, Just Like It Used To Be

We've got the true OG cast today and we're all over the board talking a plethora of games!

Perry’s out being a new father (again!) and Casey caught wind of a new WoW raid (he’s taking care of his family) so Alex and Jordan got together to cover an unbelievable number of games.

Silksong! Everybody’s Golf! Baby Steps (guess who played that one LOL)! Hades II! The new Final Fantasy Tactics remaster! And that’s not even all of them. We also checked in on the rest of the year and which games we’re still excited about.

