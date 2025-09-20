Episode 471 - Baby's First Gambling Sponsorship

Jerruh's a new Pa... again#. But we still got a nice little episode for everyone!

Sorry for a short, late show this week. Perry has a new baby….whaaaaaaaa! We love him and wish his family all the best, and we forgive him for inflicting the cruelty of forcing another host to edit (even if it was that host’s turn in the first place…).

But hey, pretty good one even still! We chat Baki Hanma: Blood Arena, the VERY well reviewed Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter remake, weird internet gambling, and more. Cheers!

