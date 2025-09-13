We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 470 - Don’t Sleep On Dinkum

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - September 13, 2025, 10:50 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

Nintendo Direct Reacts, wooooo!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

WOW, long pod this week!!!

At the front of the show, we dink(um) around a bit and chat about Hollow Knight: Silksong, plus Casey grants us a fun ol' Mystery History. But stick around for the end, because there was a HUGE new Nintendo Direct. 60 minutes or something! We chat about all the hits including Fire Emblem, Metroid, Mario Galaxy, Virtual Boy, Yoshi, Ditto, and who knows what else. That new Hyrule Warriors looks pretty good, no?

We're going to try to do emails next week if we can, so send 'em in, fools.

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

