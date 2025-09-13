Episode 470 - Don’t Sleep On Dinkum

Nintendo Direct Reacts, wooooo!

WOW, long pod this week!!!

At the front of the show, we dink(um) around a bit and chat about Hollow Knight: Silksong, plus Casey grants us a fun ol' Mystery History. But stick around for the end, because there was a HUGE new Nintendo Direct. 60 minutes or something! We chat about all the hits including Fire Emblem, Metroid, Mario Galaxy, Virtual Boy, Yoshi, Ditto, and who knows what else. That new Hyrule Warriors looks pretty good, no?

We're going to try to do emails next week if we can, so send 'em in, fools.

