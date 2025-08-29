We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 468 - The Adventures of Elliot Reloaded

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - August 29, 2025, 9:30 pm EDT
More impressions from The Adventures of Elliot Demo. Plus Balex has been playing some Gears of War: Reloaded!

No Casey, so Perry and Bulafski are here to pick up some slack!

At the top, we discuss some random stuff like Hollow Knight: Silksong and Yooka-Replayee (which is coming in about a month, w00t!!). We then chat Gears of War: Reloaded and the Adventures of Elliot demo. Other stuff in there too. Justified? Pokemon cards? Favorite Mega Evolutions? Huh?

