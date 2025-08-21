We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 467 - Toaplan and Earl

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - August 21, 2025, 10:09 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

We got games, some Direct reacts, and a mega pull?!

Didn't think this week was going to be so busy, did ya?

Actually, this week was pretty fun. There was that Kirby Air Riders Nintendo Direct (as well as that other news), plus some chat about Donkey Kong Bananza, Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol. 1/2, Lumines Remastered, $400 Pokemon cards, and moooooooooooooooooooore!!!!! Oh hey, send us mail, will ya?

