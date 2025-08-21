Episode 467 - Toaplan and Earl

We got games, some Direct reacts, and a mega pull?!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Didn't think this week was going to be so busy, did ya?

Actually, this week was pretty fun. There was that Kirby Air Riders Nintendo Direct (as well as that other news), plus some chat about Donkey Kong Bananza, Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol. 1/2, Lumines Remastered, $400 Pokemon cards, and moooooooooooooooooooore!!!!! Oh hey, send us mail, will ya?

We got games, some Direct reacts, and a mega pull?!https://t.co/F9SihYfwtL pic.twitter.com/MtX8KGwwUm — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) August 22, 2025

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!