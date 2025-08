We're talking more Dankey Kang... plus more!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Three fellas talkin' bout games. What's betta dan dis?

Pretty chill ep this week. We start things out with some food talk before rolling straight into talking about Donkey Kong Bananza and No Sleep for Kaname Date: From AI The Somnium FIles. Also some King of the Hill chat in there, maybe?

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!