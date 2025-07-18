Episode 462 - Bootleg Dancing Machines

We're talking Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 and 4 and Dynasty Warriors as we counted down the time for DK. Plus Jerruh pops in after missing the first segment with a good ol' fashioned Mystery History!

This week, No Perry No Problems (♫ I don't know what, they want from me; It's like the less Perry we come across, the more game show segments we seeEEEee ♫)!

Which of course is a roundabout, awkward way of saying it’s just Alex and Casey this week. Except wait, now that I think about it, Perry is on this week’s show too! Whaaaaaaaaaaaa??????

At the front of the show, Alex and Casey got us some Snack Wrap chat plus thoughts on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 on Switch 2 & Dynasty Warriors: Origins on PS5. Then we pass things over to Perr-berr, who Mystery History-s it up with Ryne and Josh. Woo!

We're talking Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 and 4 and Dynasty Warriors as we counted down the time for DK. Plus Jerruh pops in after missing the first segment with a good ol' fashioned Mystery History!https://t.co/hNyrCcbuDP pic.twitter.com/XcIVRRgjg3 — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) July 19, 2025

