Talk Nintendo

Episode 458 - Totally Poked Out

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - June 19, 2025, 8:24 pm EDT
We continue sinking hours and hours into our Switch 2's!

Balex is MIA, but the OG bois are here to take care of you. We're having a blast with the Switch 2 as we continue our romps through Night City and Mario Kart World!

