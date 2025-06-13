We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 457 - A Wild Balex Appears

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - June 13, 2025, 10:23 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

We continue to enjoy the Switch 2 launch honeymoon with more Mario Kart talk plus Cyberpunk and Fantasy Life i!

Direct Download

We've been busy sinking countless hours into our new Nintendo systems!

