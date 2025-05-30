Episode 455 - T'was The Episode Before Switch 2's Launch

It's so darn close! But we got a juicy episode to help pass the time. We're talking Fantasy Life I and Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. Plus Jerruh got himself into another Pokemon pickle.

Just think, this time next week, we'll have those Switch 2's in hand!

