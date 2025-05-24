Episode 454 - Miltank Burger

As the countdown continues, the boys have been wrapping things up in Xenoblade Chronicles X. Plus Alex has a slew of games he's bringing to the table, as per the ushhh.

The title of this episode was almost “Casey Made Me Edit This Episode” but I’m not feeling so vindictive so we’ll play this one diplomatic, up the middle, something from the stinger.

Pretty good episode again this time, if I remember right? A lil loosey goosey, spinning our wheels a bit as we get closer to Switch 2 time. We talk about Xenoblade Chronicles X, $80 games, Listener Mail (send us more pls), Doom: The Dark Ages, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, and other stuff in the margins like breaking Peppa Pig news.

