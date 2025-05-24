We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 454 - Miltank Burger

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - May 24, 2025, 5:26 pm EDT
As the countdown continues, the boys have been wrapping things up in Xenoblade Chronicles X. Plus Alex has a slew of games he's bringing to the table, as per the ushhh.

The title of this episode was almost “Casey Made Me Edit This Episode” but I’m not feeling so vindictive so we’ll play this one diplomatic, up the middle, something from the stinger.

Pretty good episode again this time, if I remember right? A lil loosey goosey, spinning our wheels a bit as we get closer to Switch 2 time. We talk about Xenoblade Chronicles X, $80 games, Listener Mail (send us more pls), Doom: The Dark Ages, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, and other stuff in the margins like breaking Peppa Pig news.

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

