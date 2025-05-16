Episode 453 - Jelly Roll's Dubai Chocolate

Balex got his hands on the Switch 2 and let's just say he's excited! Plus the hype continues with a sit down with Kynan!

Mama Mia, look at that episode length! We got everything you could ever want, from Doom to Switch 2 talk!

We start things out with Alex's PAX East report, featuring brief thoughts on the show floor as well as his first impressions demoing Bravely Default on Switch 2! We then kick things over to Perry, who chatted with our bud Kynan Pearson about Donkey Kong (a topic he is VERY qualified to speak on) as well as Switch 2.

In the back half of the show, we chat Doom: The Dark Ages, Who's That Pokemon Card, and...Madea??? What'll they think of next?

