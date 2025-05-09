Episode 452 - AS*MR

With Casey out, the boys are all over the joint. We're talking a few Xenoblade Chronicles games, more Switch 2 hype, Ghost Trick, Pokemon cards... you name it.

We ended up with another episode where Alex was on but Casey wasn't (has nothing to do with a restraining order or anything#) but do not fret, Alex and Perry are back for another Classic Episode(tm).

It's so loosey goosey there's not much to timestamp, but we go back and forth between Switch launch stuff, Xenoblade Chronicles X, Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed, Ghost Trick, Pokemon cards, and a bunch of other junk. Also, HUGE stinger this week (like a third of the show???) so don't miss that.

