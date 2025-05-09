We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 452 - AS*MR

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - May 9, 2025, 8:21 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

With Casey out, the boys are all over the joint. We're talking a few Xenoblade Chronicles games, more Switch 2 hype, Ghost Trick, Pokemon cards... you name it.

We ended up with another episode where Alex was on but Casey wasn't (has nothing to do with a restraining order or anything#) but do not fret, Alex and Perry are back for another Classic Episode(tm).

It's so loosey goosey there's not much to timestamp, but we go back and forth between Switch launch stuff, Xenoblade Chronicles X, Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed, Ghost Trick, Pokemon cards, and a bunch of other junk. Also, HUGE stinger this week (like a third of the show???) so don't miss that.

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

