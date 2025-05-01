We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 451 - That Wasn't Luck, That Was Pure Skell

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - May 1, 2025, 6:27 pm EDT
We're talking more Xenoblade Chronicles X as the hype continues to build for Switch 2!

We got ourselves an OG cast this week with Balex out on a work trip. But we're talking about the Switch 2 and how fast it's coming. Plus more XCX as the boys keep chippin' away.

