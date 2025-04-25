We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 450 - Baby's Never Afraid

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - April 25, 2025, 10:40 pm EDT
Good thing Xenoblade Chronicles X will help keep us busy until Switch 2 releases because we're getting hyped!

The Switch 2 hype is building, so luckily we have a juicy game like XCX to play in the meantime. Unless you're an animal and beat it in a week like Balex.

