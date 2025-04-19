Episode 449 - Boltund Fight

Balex and Jerruh are talking Xenoblade Chornices X, plus we got a good ol' fashioned Mystery History!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

No Casey? No problem!

Perry and Bal convene to cover a wide range of topics on this week’s show. We got some Mystery History, some Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, some Pokemon TCG Pocket, and moooooooore!!!

Balex and Jerruh are talking Xenoblade Chornices X, plus we got a good ol' fashioned Mystery History!https://t.co/HX2Kt2iTTI pic.twitter.com/M34N5UmLnd — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) April 20, 2025

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!