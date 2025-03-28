Episode 446 - Xenoblade Chronicles X 2 Predictions: Definitive Edition (feat. Michael Justin)

Jordan stops by to get into some Xenoblade Chronicles X talk. Then we take aim at next week's Switch 2 Direct with some good ol fashioned predictions!

Finally, something other than cards to talk about. Whew!

Jordan “Michael Justin” Rudek joins us this week to do a nice two-parter of a show. Part one, we go into Xenoblade Chronicles X’s latest release on Switch, and go into how much we really like its wabi-sabiness. Then in the back half, we go into our predictions RE: the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct next week. Who will win? Also, thanks to Jordan for coming on this week. He’s real good people.

P.S. We know there was a Direct this week but we're just going to include a couple top headlines in our Switch 2 Direct ep next week. Hope that's okay!!!

